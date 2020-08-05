State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,001,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 63.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $196.15 on Wednesday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.18.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $977,568.90. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,263 shares of company stock worth $8,961,154. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

