State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 94.8% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $788,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

