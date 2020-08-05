State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 55,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

