State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,329 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.