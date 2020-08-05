State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,233 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $31,767,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 170.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.82.

EXR stock opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

