State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 14,130 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 26,312 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 75.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.