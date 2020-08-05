State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Graco by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $2,989,764.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,254 shares of company stock worth $18,602,584. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

GGG opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

