State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Y stock opened at $525.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.63. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $503.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

