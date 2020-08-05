State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 8,148 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in UDR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after purchasing an additional 323,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UDR by 41.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,823 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in UDR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,403,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,404,000 after buying an additional 203,938 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

