State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 7,560 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

