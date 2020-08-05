State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 69,623 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $120,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $147.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $387.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

