State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 3,720 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.58. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

