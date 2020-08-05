State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,054 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after buying an additional 96,926 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5,287.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 99,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $243,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,457 shares of company stock worth $12,407,741. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.