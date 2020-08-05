Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 419,500 Shares

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 419,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$87,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,093,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,477,512.10.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 2,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$525.00.

On Monday, July 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 143,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$31,283.00.

On Friday, July 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 23,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$5,911.00.

Shares of TSE SAM opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

