Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (SLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.71 on August 28th

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SLI opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 99.30 ($1.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.77.

Get Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust alerts:

In other Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust news, insider Michael Balfour bought 40,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,110.60 ($34,593.40).

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.