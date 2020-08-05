Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $213.73

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.73 and last traded at $213.28, with a volume of 9015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Splunk by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,374,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Splunk by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 440,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 399,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

