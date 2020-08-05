Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SPRO stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $274.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

