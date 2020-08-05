Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $56.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

