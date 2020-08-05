SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY20 guidance at $1.85-2.00 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPTN opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

