Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.46

Shares of Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 21775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

