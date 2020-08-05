Southwest Gas (SWX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Southwest Gas has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.75-4.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

