Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 21st

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $206.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONA shares. Stephens began coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

