South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

South State has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. South State has a payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect South State to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of SSB opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South State will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other South State news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

