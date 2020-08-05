South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO John C. Corbett Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SSB opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in South State by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

