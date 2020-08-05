South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO John C. Corbett Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SSB opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00.
South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in South State by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in South State during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
