Somerville Kurt F Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 16,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,932.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,339.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,558.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.