Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, analysts expect Sol Gel Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLGL stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

