Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$25,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,805.

CVE SKE opened at C$2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. Skeena Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15. The firm has a market cap of $329.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

