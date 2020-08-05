SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SITE. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $119.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $132.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,608. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

