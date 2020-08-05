Short Interest in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Declines By 5.4%

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,950,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 8,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,451 shares of company stock worth $72,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

