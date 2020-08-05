Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Declines By 7.3%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,600 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 5,200 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $74,932.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $74,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 249,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 106,404 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.