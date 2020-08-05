Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Declines By 5.7%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ducommun stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $422.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 99.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 669.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 331.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 80.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

