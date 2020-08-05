Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Declines By 5.7%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ducommun stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $422.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Ducommun has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $57.84.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Ducommun Company Profile
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.