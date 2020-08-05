Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Drops By 6.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 43.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Dillard’s from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($6.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($5.29). Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.