Short Interest in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Declines By 6.0%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

CLB stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 3.03. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 530.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

