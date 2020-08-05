Short Interest in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Drops By 5.4%

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Constellium by 1.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 836,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 253,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Constellium by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth $77,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Analysts predict that Constellium will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

