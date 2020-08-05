Short Interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Declines By 5.5%

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BVN stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 119,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,000,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

