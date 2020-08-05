Short Interest in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Declines By 9.1%

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 839,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

TAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of TAST stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,831 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,270,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.