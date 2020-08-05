Short Interest in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Declines By 8.6%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,750,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 45,670,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 65.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 418,434 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 820,100 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,539 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 26.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

