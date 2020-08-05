Short Interest in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Declines By 7.1%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
UHAL stock opened at $323.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.63. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
