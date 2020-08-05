Short Interest in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Declines By 7.1%

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UHAL stock opened at $323.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.63. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AMERCO by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

