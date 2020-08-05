Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SENEB stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.87 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

