Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.20-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.48.

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.13.

NYSE SRE opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

