Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SELB opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SELB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

