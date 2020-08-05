Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.22 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average is $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

