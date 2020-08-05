SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on September 22nd

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 372.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
SBAC stock opened at $310.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.74. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.
In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
