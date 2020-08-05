SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on September 22nd

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

SBA Communications has a payout ratio of 372.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

SBAC stock opened at $310.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.74. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.82). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 65,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.02, for a total value of $19,373,982.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,814,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock valued at $65,957,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

