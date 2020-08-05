Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Santander Consumer USA has a dividend payout ratio of 179.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In other news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.