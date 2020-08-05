Sabre (SABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of analysts have commented on SABR shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

