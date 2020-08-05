Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:RDS.B opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

