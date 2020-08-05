Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,870,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 10,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 70.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of ROL opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31 and a beta of 0.50. Rollins has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.03 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.