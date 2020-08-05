Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 57.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE ROL opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

