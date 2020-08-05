Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 8.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Roku by 182.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 202.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 16.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,315,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,236.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,896,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,369 shares of company stock valued at $40,446,814 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $166.44 on Wednesday. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Roku from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.05.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

