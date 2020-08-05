Robyn M. Denholm Sells 26,167 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,487.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,298.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $852.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,688 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $100,559,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra downgraded Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $850.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

